When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s … Fort McMurray?

It’s apparently the case this year, as Amazon Canada has put the northern Alberta city at the top of its list of the “Most Romantic Cities in Canada.”

Yes, we’re talking about the same Fort McMurray that houses Alberta’s oilsands and is a place where Trip Advisor recommends the New York Fries in the mall as one of the top 10 attractions to visit. And the most romantic city isn’t even a city — Fort McMurray is designated as an urban service area in the regional municipality of Wood Buffalo.

But that’s not stopping its residents from getting super romantic when it comes to purchasing seemingly romantic items online. The ranking was compiled by Amazon Canada comparing sales data from Jan. 1, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020 on a per capita basis in locations with more than 20,000 residents. The data looks at purchases of romance novels, romantic comedy films, relationship books, jewellery and sexual wellness products.

So, in the consumer-sense, Fort McMurray is really getting it on. Not everyone agrees with Fort Mac taking the top spot though.