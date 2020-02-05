When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s … Fort McMurray?
It’s apparently the case this year, as Amazon Canada has put the northern Alberta city at the top of its list of the “Most Romantic Cities in Canada.”
Yes, we’re talking about the same Fort McMurray that houses Alberta’s oilsands and is a place where Trip Advisor recommends the New York Fries in the mall as one of the top 10 attractions to visit. And the most romantic city isn’t even a city — Fort McMurray is designated as an urban service area in the regional municipality of Wood Buffalo.
But that’s not stopping its residents from getting super romantic when it comes to purchasing seemingly romantic items online. The ranking was compiled by Amazon Canada comparing sales data from Jan. 1, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020 on a per capita basis in locations with more than 20,000 residents. The data looks at purchases of romance novels, romantic comedy films, relationship books, jewellery and sexual wellness products.
So, in the consumer-sense, Fort McMurray is really getting it on. Not everyone agrees with Fort Mac taking the top spot though.
And of course the jokes started to roll in immediately.
People also questioned why fellow rural-Alberta area Bonnyville, and Toronto-area locale North York also made it to the top five.
This year Fort McMurray stole the top spot from Victoria, B.C., which was named Canada’s most romantic city for the past seven years.
Victoria slid to 10th place in this year’s ranking. But we’ll have to see where the Vancouver Island capital ranks this time next year after a full year in the presence of one of the world’s most famous couples.
Elsewhere on the list, Toronto came in second place. Because nothing screams “romance” like the legions of raccoons gathered in the dirty snow of your back alley to demand tribute.
Here’s the full 2020 list of the “Top 10 Most Romantic Cities” in Canada according to Amazon:
- Fort McMurray, Alta.
- Toronto, Ont.
- Yellowknife, NWT
- Bonnyville, Alta.
- North York, Ont.
- Ottawa, Ont.
- Grande Prairie, Alta.
- Burlington, Ont.
- Kelowna, B.C.
- Victoria, B.C.
