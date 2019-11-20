Alexander W Helin via Getty Images In this stock photo, heavy traffic is seen on an expressway in Seoul, South Korea.

LONDON (Reuters) ― The world’s major fossil fuel producers are set to bust global environmental goals with excessive coal, oil and gas extraction in the next decade, the United Nations and research groups said on Wednesday in the latest warning over climate crisis. The report reviewed specific plans from 10 countries, including superpowers China and the United States, as well as trends for the rest of the world and estimated that global fossil fuel production by 2030 would be at levels between 50-120 per cent over Paris Agreement targets. Watch: Scientists warn of “untold suffering” from climate change. Story continues below.

Under that 2015 global pact, nations committed to a long-term goal of limiting the average temperature increase to within 1.5-2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. But by 2030, global planned production would lead to 39 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, 53 per cent higher than what is needed to keep temperature rises to 2C, and 120 per cent more than is needed for 1.5C (21 gigatonnes), the report said. “The world’s energy supply remains dominated by coal, oil and gas, driving emission levels that are inconsistent with climate goals,” said United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) executive director Inger Andersen.