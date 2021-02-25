Ashley Cooper/Getty Images A tar sands upgrader in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Canada tripled its federal subsidies to the oil and gas industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, a sign the country could find itself at odds with the Biden administration on fossil fuels, a climate think tank is warning. In a new report, the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) said the federal government funded oil and gas companies to the tune of $1.9 billion during the pandemic year of 2020, a more than 200-per-cent increase from the previous year. The report argued that aid to oil and gas works against the government’s policy of carbon pricing. “As fossil fuel subsidies incent the same consumption and production of fossil fuels that carbon pricing aims to reduce, combining carbon pricing and fossil fuel subsidies is like trying to bail water out of a leaky boat,” the report said. Watch: One in five premature deaths now linked to carbon emissions. Story continues below.

But the federal government disputes the report’s characterization of the funding as “subsidies” to oil and gas, noting that a majority of new spending went to clean-up of orphaned oil and gas wells. Of the funds the IISD identified, some $1.5 billion went to the clean-up of orphaned oil wells in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, a policy that was announced “after significant lobbying from the oil and gas sector for COVID-19 assistance,” the report said. Another $300 million went to a program to support Newfoundland’s oil and gas industry, which does not seem to have specified any particular use for the money. “The reported $1.9 billion in federal fossil fuel subsidies is only part of the picture in Canada since that figure doesn’t encompass the even higher total for subsidies extended at the provincial level,” IISD’s transitions lead, Philip Gass, said in a statement. “The increase in fossil fuel support since the pandemic began is mirrored by some provinces as well, so the upward trend is consistent across different levels of government.”