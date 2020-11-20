Fox News A screenshot from Wednesday's Fox News broadcast of "Hannity," showing a map with part of Michigan labelled as Canada.

Careful viewers of Sean Hannity on Fox News Wednesday night might have felt the need to double-check their Google Maps, after the popular program showed a map of the United States indicating that part of Michigan was actually Canada. The mislabelled map appeared on screen during a segment of Hannity’s Nov. 18 show where he was discussing U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts towards a recount in Wisconsin. Trump lost Wisconsin by more than 15,000 votes. But keen-eyed cartographers were more focused on the map, which placed Michigan’s Upper Peninsula firmly in Canada.

BREAKING NEWS: Republicans erroneously claim there are too many votes in Michigan, because they think that the upper peninsula of Michigan is in Canada.



(This is not photoshopped. This really happened.) pic.twitter.com/OcOPariPym — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) November 20, 2020

It is most definitely not. We love you, Upper Peninsula Michiganders — also known as Yoopers. We share many things, from a Great Lake to a love of maple syrup. But we definitely are not the same place. Social media users were quick to point out the gaffe, joking that we’d all missed out on Canada’s seizure of the Upper Peninsula.

I'm kind of surprised Canada invading the US isn't bigger news. — Thomas Kiehl (@TenaciousTomK) November 20, 2020

LOL brb moving to Michigan...err....Canada https://t.co/spK825MYmM — Joel Schmitz #BlackTransLivesMatter (@jschmitz_91) November 20, 2020

I guessed I missed the news the day that Canada invaded the US and seized the Upper Peninsula of Michigan...#FoxNewsIsStupidpic.twitter.com/DuNfFS6zzp — Matthew Skolnikoff (@mattsko) November 20, 2020

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

From the UMA



The Upper Michigan Assoc regrets to inform that as of today, we still have no word about Upper Michigan. She has gone missing, last seen near Canada. We fear she may have caught kindness, free education, nationalized healthcare, or hockey pic.twitter.com/h30YD7QgKm — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) November 20, 2020

@FoxNews Why are you not covering Canada's violation of our nation's sovereignty by invading and taking over parts of Michigan?! pic.twitter.com/fXMytgOyOz — Daniel S. Liuzzi 👺 (@DanielSLiuzzi) November 20, 2020

And one Canadian kindly noted we aren’t quite ready to take on a chunk of a U.S. state.

As a 🇨🇦,who sometimes travels to Michigan, Im sorry but we don't want it, we got our own shit to deal with — Brian colpa (@brianecolpa) November 20, 2020

Of course, Michiganders weighed in too. “For the 239847293472934th time, the Upper Peninsula exists, and it is very much in Michigan, not Canada,” the Detroit Free Press wrote on Twitter. “The Upper Peninsula is a lot of things: Beautiful, natural, rural, teeming with minerals, you name it. But it is most definitely and inarguably not Canada.”

For the 239847293472934th time, the Upper Peninsula exists, and it is very much in Michigan, not Canada. https://t.co/jlJGRHqJf7 — Detroit Free Press (@freep) November 20, 2020