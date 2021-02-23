Canadians Will Finally Be Able To Stream ‘Framing Britney Spears’

Bell Media "Framing Britney Spears" will finally be available in Canada.

All Canadians know the intense frustration that comes from seeing “Streaming now on Hulu” or “This video cannot be displayed in your country” on your screen. We’re so often behind the U.S. when it comes to viewing big, headline-grabbing TV shows and movies.

But finally — finally! — we’re getting access to the Britney Spears documentary.

“Framing Britney Spears,” a New York Times documentary that premiered on Hulu in the U.S. on Feb. 5, will be available to stream on Crave on Friday, Feb. 26, a spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost Canada. It will be available to everyone with a basic Crave subscription — you don’t need one of the more expensive add-ons.

The documentary’s U.S. premiere started several conversations about the way tabloid culture treated young female celebrities as recently as a few years ago, and whether Justin Timberlake owed her an apology. (A week after the doc was released, he did apologize, to both Spears and Janet Jackson.)

It also got a ton of people talking about sketchy ethical boundaries of the conservatorship Spears has been under since 2008, and the resulting #FreeBritney movement, which has only grown in popularity since the American release.

After the movie aired in the U.S. Spears posted a cryptic message about how “no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!”