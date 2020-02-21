Adrian Wyld/CP Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne updates reporters on the evacuation of Canadians from China in Ottawa on Feb. 6, 2020.

OTTAWA — No one should construe the co-operation between Canada and China on the novel coronavirus outbreak as a sign that relations between them are returning to normal, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Friday. Canada has been able to repatriate 550 Canadians since the outbreak with the help of Japanese and Chinese officials, Champagne said in a major speech in Montreal. “However, it should not be inferred that Canada’s relationship with China has returned to normal,” the minister said in an English translation of an address given mainly in French to the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations. Watch: Champagne explains why coronavirus-infected Canadians can’t return home

The speech outlined Champagne’s priorities on foreign policy in an increasingly volatile world. Champagne also elaborated on Canada’s campaign to win a two-year seat on the powerful United Nations Security Council, citing the need to strengthen the international institutions that were born out of the Second World War as one the main reasons for running. Canada wants to use its seat at that table to help address the challenges posed by rising populism and trade protectionism, the erosion of human rights, the “selective application” of international law and the shifting of political and economic power to Asia, he said. “We are seeing the emergence of a multipolar world with new epicentres of influence and competition over ideas and models of governance,” he said. “Around the world, human rights are increasingly under threat.” Champagne’s top declared priorities include winning the freedom of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor from their arbitrary imprisonment by China and pushing Iran to release the black boxes recovered from the Ukrainian jetliner it shot down last month so they can be properly examined in France. “However difficult and complex it may be, Canadians know that our relationship with China remains important in many ways,” he said. “You have to learn to live with this complexity.”