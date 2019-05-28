OTTAWA — A Liberal backbencher who hoped to change the rules of the House of Commons to give MPs more freedom failed to show up to debate his own bill this week, ensuring it won’t be voted on before politicians head off on the election trail.

Montreal Grit Frank Baylis told HuffPost Canada he made a mistake in his schedule and thought he had to be in the House for 5 p.m. Monday. Private members’ business is discussed Monday mornings at 11 a.m.. Baylis said his phone wasn’t working properly so he did not receive text messages alerting him that he was needed in the Commons.

“Needless to say that I am very upset with myself,” he told HuffPost. “I am beside myself right now.”

Baylis had worked for months with MPs across all parties to draft a comprehensive set of reforms. His bill sought to rejig hours of the Commons, to ban overnight voting, and to expand the time spent debating private members’ legislation so that every MP would be given a chance to introduce bills.

Bill seeks to give MPs more power

Baylis hoped to allow MPs to vote on committee chairs, taking power away from the prime minister and other party leaders, and to give the House Speaker the sole discretion to select who speaks during debates and in question period. He also proposed giving citizens the ability to request a debate in the House through a petition, if it garnered more than 70,000 names.

Speaking earlier this month to HuffPost Canada’s political podcast, “Follow-Up,” Baylis said he decided to propose changes to the way the Commons functions after arriving to Ottawa after the 2015 election, only to discover “how bad the behaviour is” and “how unproductive debates are.”

“I used to go around talking to people and if I talked to someone that was new, they were as shocked as I was,” he told “Follow-Up.” “The people that had been here the longest said, ‘Frank, it’s OK. It’s not that bad. It’s the way it is.’”

Baylis said he promised himself he would never accept nor acclimatize to the behaviour he saw. He recounted going around to his colleagues, begging for more civility but found he was “getting nowhere.”

Listen to “Follow-Up” on Baylis’ bill, Green fortunes