“People can take everything away from you, but they can never take your truth,” are the starting lines of Britney Spears’ 2004 hit cover “My Prerogative.” Spears’ personal truth is a matter of public discourse lately, following the latest legal development in her life: A Los Angeles judge just denied the singer’s court appeal to revoke her father’s control over her conservatorship.

The news — alongside her lawyer’s claim to Variety that Spears is “afraid of her father” and won’t perform “as long as he’s in control of her career” and her $60-million estate — has ignited renewed frustration from “Free Britney” supporters. Like Spears, these fans and followers dispute the conservatorship, which legally deems the performer “mentally unfit” and makes her dad, James Spears, the decision-maker over her life and finances.

Many took to Twitter to speak out against the decision to uphold James’ status of power over his adult daughter, as well as point out how the patriarchy casts a long shadow over the issue.

Britney Spears has not controlled most aspects of her life since 2008, due to a conservatorship for incapacitated individuals. Since then, she has released 3 albums, finished two years of Vegas concerts and done X Factor.



This would never happen to a man. https://t.co/LHt3BB8vSB — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 11, 2020

britney spears should be allowed to take her dad off her conservatorship, she’s a grown woman. this is patriarchal and archaic! the state shouldn’t be allowed to dictate if your father is still in charge of you once you’re an adult. — Erin Taylor (@erinisaway) November 11, 2020

Britney Spears is a woman in her 30s yet her father is in charge of her money:



“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Britney Spears’ attorney Samuel D. Ingham III told the judge. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.” https://t.co/EBg4GdiTgc — nam kiwanuka (@namshine) November 11, 2020

This. Today Britney Spears was denied control over her own finances and working environment, currently controlled by her dad, because she had a mental breakdown decades ago. She says she's scared of him.



What kind of twisted, medieval patriarchal situation is that? https://t.co/dojwp01LtY — Frances Weetman (@francesweetman) November 11, 2020

i know we have a lot of problems in this country and this isn't the main one but why the fuck is britney spears' father allowed to own her and use her as a cash cow her entire life?? what in the absolute fuck?! the stench of our capitalistic patriarchy all over this makes me ill — Four Seasons Total Sweatpants 🔶 (@House_Feminist) November 11, 2020

Others also wondered if Spears’ dad used his sway to keep the musician from making mundane choices like drinking coffee or voting in the recently-passed U.S. federal election; a common, but untrue belief was that being a conservatee stripped her of this constitutional right.

It’s crazy, Britney Spears in a big woman with kids who still needs permission from her dad to get coffee 🤯 — Dionne A (@Dionne_BossC) November 11, 2020

I wonder if Britney Spears’ dad lets her vote — jess lozynsky (@jlzyn) November 5, 2020

Although legally she could cast her vote, the fear over how far her father’s influence reaches speaks to what disability-justice activists have said about the conservatorship system and how it can be used to take away someone’s civil rights under the guise of goodwill.

#DisabilitySolidarity our justice system is so based on the presumption of incompetence that once autonomy is lost it is nearly impossible to win back: #BritneySpears loses court bid to remove father's control over estate https://t.co/NK4kteoh08 — kerima Cevik (On partial health hiatus) (@kerima_cevik) November 11, 2020

Yall will say sanism and ableism doesn't exist but britney spears, an extremely wealthy and famous white cishet woman, has next to no rights because she had a breakdown in 2008 which those closest to her exploited the breakdown for profit. — 🎃 fran 🎃 (@saleos_exe) July 21, 2020

While the court decision did add a co-conservator approved by the singer, the matter is unlikely to resolve anytime soon, “Free Britney” shows no signs of stopping — and, most likely, neither will the references to liberty and self-autonomy in her lyrics.