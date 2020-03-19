Free Little Libraries Transform Into Mini Food Banks To Combat COVID-19

Members of the Free Little Library program are no stranger to the goodwill of others. The program is designed around a community of people donating books for others to take and return as they see fit.
Now, given the scarcity of some in-demand items due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members are now converting the pop-up bookstores into pantries to help others. For more on how that’s taking shape, give the video above a watch.
Members of the Free Little Library program are no stranger to the goodwill of others. The program is designed around a community of people donating books for others to take and return as they see fit.