EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland met up in Edmonton to try to find some common ground in a region that shut out the Liberals in the federal election. Freeland, also named intergovernmental affairs minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new cabinet, says she is here to listen and work to find solutions with Alberta. She is also to meet Tuesday with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. Voters in Alberta and Saskatchewan did not elect any Liberals in the October election, and have been at odds with Trudeau’s government on energy and environmental issues. Kenney has criticized Trudeau’s government, saying federal bills like one that overhauls approval rules for energy megaprojects are stifling Alberta’s core industry.

Amber Bracken/THE CANADIAN PRESS Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney ahead of their meeting in Edmonton on Nov. 25, 2019.

Kenney campaigned for federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer but, prior to his meeting with Freeland, said it’s time to work with Ottawa. “As the prime minister noted on election night, he wants to be there for Alberta and Saskatchewan, recognizing there are some real tensions in the federation, some deep challenges in our economy, and Albertans are looking for a fair deal,” Kenney said Monday. Freeland responded, “I am here to look for common ground. The premier is right that there are challenges in the relationship. Certainly our government heard from Alberta a strong message in the election.” Neither took questions from reporters. After the meeting, Kenney issued a statement saying he had urged Freeland to take action on the Canadian National Railway Co. strike that has disrupted businesses across the country and led to layoffs in some industries.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney take part in a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting in Edmonton on Monday, November 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken