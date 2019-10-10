Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau sought immediately to position himself in contrast with his main opponent, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, but instead of mentioning his name said only the Liberals are ready to stand up to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the oil industry.

The six federal leaders faced questions on their parties’ respective platforms, but in answering them also sought largely to paint their opponents’ offerings as not being meaningful enough.

OTTAWA — The dominance of climate change as a key issue in the 2019 federal election continued Thursday night in the first segment of the final scheduled debate of the campaign.

The Canadian Press Host Patrice Roy from Radio-Canada, centre, introduces Federal party leaders, left to right, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet before the Federal leaders french language debate in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday.

Early in the debate, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tackled his own environment policy by positioning the BQ and Conservative leaders as “Mr. Pipeline,” introducing himself as someone who would never support one.

Voter surveys suggest the two previous televised debates gave boosts to the NDP and Bloc Quebecois, but didn’t move the needle for the front-running Liberals and Conservatives.

It’s the last time the last time the leaders will present themselves to Canadians together before advance polls open Friday morning.

Thursday night’s French debate got off to a much more orderly start than the officially sanctioned English debate on Monday, also at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

“Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Scheer have the same stance on climate change,” he alleged, before further attacking one pillar of Scheer’s approach to address emissions abroad.

Scheer’s conservatism was also under attack from the other direction by People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, who sought to paint his former party colleague as simply another version of the Liberals.

Quebec voters remain volatile and all six parties are counting on picking up support in the province as part of their respective paths to victory.

Singh dismissed the re-emergence of support for the Bloc Quebecois Thursday.

While his party appears to be losing ground to the BQ, Singh said the NDP is far better placed to work with the rest of Canada to deliver on major promises.

Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet will likely find himself on the defensive Thursday, though, as the Conservatives as well had been hoping to court some of his party’s voters to shore up their seat count in Quebec.

But leader Andrew Scheer was widely considered to have taken the hardest hit in Quebec after the previous French-language debate put on by television network TVA, and though his aides had been bullish on Tory chances in the province, they’ve now dialled back that enthusiasm.

First French debate for some leaders

The TVA debate did not feature Green Leader Elizabeth May, who arrived for Thursday’s event saying she was looking forward to it.

“I always have the same strategy: Listen to the questions and give an honest answer,” she said in French on her way into the museum.

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier was also shut out of the TVA debate but will join the group Thursday. The English debate Monday saw the other five leaders gang up on his stance against increasing immigration to Canada.

While he has managed to win some support for his nascent political movement across the country, he is also fighting hard to hold onto his seat in Quebec.

When asked on his way in to the event whether he was concerned about losing it, he laughed and said “just watch me.”

The riff on former prime minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau’s line comes as Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was expected to take quite a bit of heat during Thursday’s event. Scheer has previously said he had wanted more time in the last debate to go directly after the prime minister.

5 themes

Thursday’s debate was to feature five themes: economy and finances, environment and energy, foreign policy and immigration, identity ethics and governance and services to citizens.

Ahead of the debates, the Conservatives and Liberals had sought to energize their respective supporters by taking jabs at each other.

The Liberals released new ads on Thursday that took aim at Scheer, hoping to deflect from scrutiny of Trudeau himself with the Liberal leader saying in one ad that Scheer “wants you to think this election is about me — I think it’s about you.”

The Conservatives fired back on Facebook with a video urging Trudeau to fire former cabinet minister and Toronto candidate Judy Sgro, who told a radio station that her black constituents in Toronto told her they loved Trudeau even more after learning he wore blackface. Sgro has apologized.

Trudeau has likewise apologized for wearing brownface and blackface, which he says he now understands to be racist, after a series of images of him from 2001 and the 1990s rocked his campaign last month.