TORONTO — Health officials are investigating 16 cases of E. coli in five eastern provinces stemming from packaged salad.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Fresh Express brand Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kits in 315-gram bags with best before dates up to and including Dec. 7, 2019.

The kits have UPC codes beginning with the letter “Z,” indicating Salinas, Calif., as the romaine lettuce source.

The packages were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.