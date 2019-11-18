Brace yourselves: the iceberg-sized obsession with “Frozen” will soon be upon us once more, as “Frozen 2″ takes theatre-goers by snowstorm on Nov. 22.

If you’ve ever wondered why the Disney flick is so captivating to young minds, stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad sat down with HuffPost Canada to delve into what makes children relate so much to Elsa and Anna.

Bell, who voices Anna, confesses that she’s surprised people aren’t “fatigued” over the winter-themed franchise (Well, except for some parents).

“Part of me’s like, ′Wow, you’re not sick of it yet?” the actor told HuffPost Canada. Before it was beat by this year’s remake of “The Lion King,” the first “Frozen” was the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

So what makes “Frozen” so popular? For one thing, the Disney princesses put the mandatory love interest for women in fairy tales on ice.

“[Frozen is] not focused on their fulfillment or happiness being necessarily about a man,” Menzel said.