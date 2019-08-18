Twitter / Jimmy Kimmel Live Guillermo Rodriguez of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Dildo, N.L.

American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s quest to become mayor of the memorably-named town of Dildo is drawing unprecedented attention to the small Newfoundland hamlet. But we can’t let Dildo have all the fun! It’s definitely not the only place in Canada with an unintentionally funny name — it’s not even the only hilariously named place in Newfoundland. Here are some of the other Canadian places Jimmy Kimmel and his ilk might be interested to visit. Blow Me Down Provincial Park, Newfoundland How and why? No idea, but it really does look beautiful. Spread Eagle, Newfoundland Conveniently located just a 20-minute drive from Dildo! Come By Chance, Newfoundland This town was initially referred to as “Comby Chance,” but the name changed colloquially to the more whimsical (and hilarious) name it has now. Fun fact: there’s also a Come By Chance in Australia. Balls Creek, Nova Scotia When British office and Canadian politician Ingram Ball gave his name to several of the areas on Cape Breton Island, he probably didn’t know how funny it would be a couple centuries later.

Harri Jarvelainen Photography via Getty Images Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia, home to the iconic Balls Creek.

HuffPost Canada Owned

Eyebrow, Saskatchewan The village is named after an eyebrow-shaped hill called, appropriately enough, Eyebrow Hill. What exactly does an eyebrow-shaped hill look like, you ask? It’s hard to know, because as it turns out, “eyebrow hill” is an incredibly unhelpful term to Google. Elbow, Saskatchewan No, it’s not named after an elbow-shaped hill — it’s named after its location at the elbow of Lake Diefenbaker. Climax, Saskatchewan The incredibly named Climax, Sask. got its name from the Minnesota hometown of some of the people who settled in Saskatchewan in the early 20th century. (Climax, Minn. was apparently named after a chewing tobacco company.) Last year, Climax was honoured by internet porn giant Pornhub, which offered all of the town’s residents a free lifetime membership to their premium streaming service. A Pornhub staffer told CBC News that “a name is worth celebrating, rather than subject to incessant ridicule.”

VIllage of Climax, Sask.