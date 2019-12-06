Parents

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Nov. 30-Dec. 6)

"Sometimes I like to live dangerously by putting ketchup on my kid’s dinner plate without asking where they would like it first."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So, each week we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

parentingtwitterfamily and relationshipstweets of the week