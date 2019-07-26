BUSINESS
Health Canada Recalls Fusion Solar-Powered Tiki Torches Over Fire Risk

More than 8,500 units were purchased since the start of the year.

  • The Canadian Press
Health Canada
Fusion solar-powered tiki torches were sold in Canada this year from Jan. 1 to July 17.

OTTAWA — Health Canada has announced a recall on Fusion brand solar-powered tiki torches because of the risk of fire.

The department says the batteries can overheat, causing the light fixture’s housing to melt and posing a risk of fire.

It says the Cambridge, Ont.-based company has already received 19 reports of the light melting, but no injuries have been reported.

The recall affects black, three-in-one solar-powered tiki torches that were made in China.

Health Canada says approximately 8,613 units were sold across Canada between Jan. 1 and July 17, 2019.

Anyone who purchased one should return it for a full refund or destroy it and contact Fusion for a replacement.

