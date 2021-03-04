We can only assume that one of the great joys of parenthood is introducing your kids to great art from your youth. They might not appreciate it, of course — we all know that a key part of being young is rejecting your parents’ taste. But sharing it is still an important experience.

And if the great art you’re sharing is art you were involved in making yourself? That brings it to a whole new level.

That’s just what Gabrielle Union did this week with her stepdaughter Zaya Wade. On Union’s (pretty excellent) TikTok, the two re-created one of Union’s iconic lines from the incredible 1999 teen movie “10 Things I Hate About You.”

Union expertly passed on the torch to the next generation by letting Zaya take the dialogue of her character Chastity from the teen classic, a beautiful and popular though somewhat vapid and — spoiler alert! — not particularly loyal cheerleader. Zaya got to ask Chastity’s question about whether there’s a middle ground between overwhelmed and underwhelmed (“Can you ever just be ... whelmed?”) while Union took on Bianca (Larisa Oleynik)’s perfect answer (“I think you can in Europe!”).

Union is clearly committed to sharing her excellent film roles with her family. For Halloween in 2019, she and her baby daughter, Kaavia, dressed as members of the East Compton Clovers, the cheerleading squad Union headed in another classic teen movie, 2000′s “Bring It On.” Kaavia, who at the time was just a month away from her first birthday, had yet to master her mom’s moves. But we’re sure she’ll get there someday.