GABRIOLA ISLAND, B.C. — Authorities say two men and one woman died in a plane crash on Gabriola Island, B.C., on Tuesday after the pilot reported an equipment problem. The BC Coroners Service says it has identified one of the three deceased as a man in his 60s from Mill Bay, B.C., while it’s still working to confirm the identities of the other man and woman. Friends have said charter pilot Alex Bahlsen was among those killed, describing him as a very good friend and grandfather who lived with his wife in Mill Bay.

THE CANADIAN PRESS What appears to be debris from a plane is shown on the forest floor in dense woods near the scene of a small plane crash on Gabriola Island, B.C. on Wednesday.

Transport Canada also says there were three fatalities in the crash of the privately registered Piper plane flying from Bishop, Calif., to Nanaimo, B.C. The agency reported the information on Friday in its Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System, which it says contains preliminary, unsubstantiated data that can change. The entry in the system says the operator reported an equipment issue and deviated from the approach before dropping off radar. First responders received reports of a possible plane crash on the small island, just east of Nanaimo, shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroners’ service says confirming identification of the man and woman killed is subject to post-mortem testing results and other investigative work.

THE CANADIAN PRESS RCMP officers and members from the coroner's office walk into the dense woods near the scene of a small plane crash on Gabriola Island, B.C. on Wednesday.