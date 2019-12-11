Multiple Deaths Confirmed After Small Plane Crashes Near Vancouver Island

Don Denton/The Canadian Press A view of downtown Nanaimo, B.C., is seen here in July 2017 with Gabriola Island on the left. A woman who lives in the area says the plane crash she heard Tuesday sounded "like a loud sonic boom or something."

GABRIOLA ISLAND, B.C. — The BC Coroners Service and police have confirmed multiple fatalities in a plane crash off the east coast of Vancouver Island.

Coroners Service spokesman Andy Watson said a small plane crashed on the northwest corner of Gabriola Island at around 6:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

“The BC Coroners Service has also been notified of multiple fatalities and is in the preliminary stages of its fact-finding investigation to determine who died, and how, where, when and by what means the deceased came to their sudden, unexpected deaths,” he said in a statement.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Manseau said the crash will be investigated by multiple agencies including the Transportation Safety Board.

Sophie Wistaff of the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said three investigators will be on site Wednesday morning to begin gathering information to determine what happened.