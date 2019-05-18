HBO via Crave We don't know about you, but we have a LOT of "Game of Thrones"-related questions for the show to tie up in its final episode.

"Game of Thrones" is coming to end on May 19, which is very good news for people who feel like the current six-episode season has been going on for one hundred years. This is a show that has, conservatively, a billion characters by this point. Given that just about all of them have complicated family ties, political affiliations, and blood feuds, it can occasionally be hard to keep track of it all. Even with the last, much-disputed season moving to its conclusion at a breakneck speed, it's hard to know how the showrunners will tie everything up neatly in a mere 80 minutes. Here are just some of the many, many questions we still have that we're hoping the show's series finale will answer. Spoilers to follow, obviously.

Jon Snow’s gonna win, isn’t he? Yawn. This is pretty much the most boring outcome possible, but it seems like that’s where it’s headed. Hey, it’s a reluctant white-guy hero with a secretly noble bloodline! Never heard that one before. Will he have to choose between family and the one he loves? Snore. What will happen to the dragon if Daenerys dies? Now that Dany has gone full tyrant, somebody — Arya? Jon? — is probably going to kill her. What will happen to her last dragon at that point? Will they have to kill it, too? Will it go bonkers and avenge her death? Also, how do even you kill a dragon at this point? The two people who have done it successfully, the Night King and Euron Greyjoy, are both dead. Why didn’t Bran warn anyone what was coming? And what the heck is a Three-Eyed Raven, anyway? Let’s just get this straight. Bran is a “Three-Eyed Raven,” which is some kind of a psychic, yes? So, um, wouldn’t his friends and family have benefitted from any insight he had before they, say, headed into battle to fight the undead, or let all of King’s Landing be decimated? Just asking.

Where did Bran warg off to during the Battle of Winterfell? Don’t mind me, I’m just going to zone out for several hours while you risk your lives against hordes of disgusting zombies and then never explain WTF happened. Cool? Cool. Will Bran be anything but cryptic and creepy in the finale? Between us, it’s not looking good. Who was Varys writing to? Okay, this one they will probably answer — before Daenerys killed her former confidante, Varys, via dragon flame, he wrote a letter that presumably contained something like: ‘Things aren’t great.’ But then he burned the letter. Who was it intended for, and what did it say? Did Varys send more than one raven out that we didn’t see? Is the Iron Throne even still there? Not to put too fine a point on it, but pretty much all the adults, children, animals and architecture of King’s Landing have been destroyed by dragon fire. Did a chair made out of swords survive the chaos, fire and destruction of infrastructure?

What’s going on with Yara Greyjoy and the Iron Islands? Theon is now dead, and so, presumably, is Euron. Do we know what will happen to the absolutely joyless Greyjoy fleet now? At least Yara is still alive. For now. Why were the White Walkers recruiting babies? Craster, the gross old guy who kept marrying his daughters, was sacrificing babies “to the gods” keep himself safe. Those babies were then turned into White Walkers by the Night King. So, what is this arrangement actually about? Do those babies grow into men, or do they remain babies forever, given that zombies usually aren’t great at grown or evolution? What good do zombie babies do anyone? Is there a major gossip source in Westeros? Remember a few episodes ago, after the Battle of Winterfell, when Gendry asked where Arya was, and The Hound rolled his eyes and chided him by saying something like, “I can’t believe you’re thinking about that right now,” wink wink nudge nudge? How on earth did The Hound know that Arya and Gendry finally hooked up? Was Varys really that good, or is there a Westerosi gossip columnist we don’t know about?

Who was the voice Varys heard in the fire, and what did it say? In Season 6, we touch back on now-dead Varys’ childhood. He was castrated and his genitals were thrown in the fire — wow, this show — and he heard a voice that apparently shook him to his core. We don’t know what that voice said to him, and now that he’s dead, it doesn’t seem like we’ll get much of an answer — unless he divulged this info to the Westerosi gossip columnist, of course. Is that ultra-conservative religious cult still functioning? You know, the one that was briefly a big threat? For a while, the show dove into the mystical and religious background of the realm. We know the mainstream religion is the seven gods — but another religious belief, a creepy, punitive sex-focused cult, rose up and became powerful enough to imprison Margaery and Loras Tyrell, as well as Cersei. Obviously Cersei blew them all up, as she does, but what happened to their followers? Are any of them still around? Is the ‘Lord Of Light’ real? Yes, Jon Snow came back from the dead, and Beric Dondarrion seemed never to die (until this season). But Stannis Baratheon burning his daughter at the stake didn’t in fact seem to lead to anything good (OK, we know we have Melisandre to blame for that). Is R’hllor, the “Lord of Light” to whom Melisandre was constantly making weird sacrifices to in order to bring people back from the dead, a real thing? And if not, how and why is reincarnation so common?

Is the ‘Prince That Was Promised’ prophecy actually a thing? The Lord of Light’s main belief was that an ancient warrior named Azor Ahai would be reborn — but he had to sacrifice his beloved. (Melisandre thought this was Stannis, who once again burned his own daughter at the stake, to no avail. THIS SHOW.) So, if Jon is the warrior (Bo-ring), then he’ll probably kill Daenerys, right? Well, maybe. the show’s also ignored some of the other (non-religious prophecies), like Cersei getting killed by her younger brother. What happened to the following people and animals: Robin Arryn, Ellaria Sand, Daario Naharis, Edmure Tully, Ilyn Payne, Meera Reed, Jaqen H’ghar, and Arya’s direwolf Nymeria? Ellaria is presumed dead after watching her daughter die a slow and painful death (Thanks, Cersei), but we don’t know that for sure. Let’s assume that Nymeria is the victim of some CGI mishap. But all of the others just ... left. We can surmise that Daario is most likely killing bad guys and bedding ladies, and that Robin Arryn is probably not completely prepared to rule the Vale without, um, milking his mother’s knowledge and expertise, but we don’t actually know anything certain about where these characters are. What’s the deal with this new Prince of Dorne? Apparently he exists, and he supports (or supported) Dany. Who is he, and what’s his deal? We currently have no idea. Why has Tyrion been so terrible at strategy for the past 2 seasons? Tyrion’s gone from being a guy who “drinks and knows things” to a guy who just ... drinks. Remember when he hatched a plan to capture a wight to convince his loathsome sister to join forces with Jon and Dany to fight the undead? Yeah, that didn’t work out. And Tyrion’s twin-lover siblings, Jaime and Cersei, are now both dead at the hand of Daenerys. What will happen to the Hand of the Queen now that she’s “gone crazy”? Tyrion used to be so clever, but can he save himself now?

Why don't they have any women in their writers' room? The show has always had a bit of a women problem, something that's become pretty apparent in its final season. Daenerys's switch from a hero — admittedly one with a tenuous claim to the throne of a place she'd never lived, a sometimes-ambiguous moral code and a white saviour complex — to a full-on cartoon villain felt pretty out of place and hastily done. Not to mention Brienne and Jaime's whole creepy tryst, and, crucially, Sansa's "I'm glad I got raped because it made me stronger" bit. Here's who wrote the show's final season: it's the two (male) creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and two other (male) writers, Dave Hill and Bryan Cogman. And it shows. Will people keep naming their kids Daenerys and/or Khaleesi after the finale? We hope to god the answer is no. What went wrong? If the time-spent-watching-this-show to lack-of-payoff ratio is the same as "Lost" ... we can't even finish that sentence, it's too infuriating to think about. So, on that note: Happy "Game of Thrones" finale, everyone! What questions still linger in your head? Let us know in the comments below.