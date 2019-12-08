Only Newfoundlanders could make fire trucks 'sing' like this.

The fire department in Gander, N.L. has outdone itself in getting us into the spirit of the season.

The Gander Fire Rescue and Municipal Enforcement posted a holiday video this week that is simply mesmerizing.

The video starts with municipal enforcement officers checking out “suspicious activity” at the fire station, but as soon as the coast is clear, four fire vehicles start to flash their lights in a magically co-ordinated display to a rock version of “Carol of the Bells.”

Check out the impressive video: