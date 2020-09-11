Felicity Don/THE CANADIAN PRESS In this courtroom sketch, reputed gang leader Jamie Bacon is seen sitting in a courtroom at B.C. Supreme Court during a sentencing hearing, in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday

VANCOUVER — A judge described the killing of six people in a Surrey, B.C., highrise 13 years ago as “shocking and depraved” as she sentenced a gang leader to 18 years in prison on Friday for his role in the crime.

With credit for time served while he was waiting to go on trial, Jamie Bacon will spend another five years and seven months in prison.

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence.

Ker said gangs are “morally bankrupt” with no regard for human life.

“It is a selfish and immoral lifestyle,” she said.

Pleaded guilty

In a deal with the Crown, Bacon, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in the so-called Surrey Six case.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of counselling to commit murder in a separate case involving the shooting of a man who survived an attack on Dec. 31, 2008.

A joint sentencing recommendation included 18 years for conspiracy to murder and 10 years for counselling to commit murder to be served concurrently.

“No doubt, some wish I would override these joint submissions,” Ker said. “Judges are awarded discretion. It does not mean a judge is free to do whatever she wants.”

The sentence represents an agreement negotiated by “extremely competent, senior and experienced counsel” who have considered it from all perspectives, she said.

Acknowledging the victim impact statements heard by the court, Ker said the grief felt by family members is “profound and palpable.”