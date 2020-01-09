Facebook/Garnett Genuis Conservative MP Garnett Genuis is shown in a photo from his Facebook page posted on Dec. 13, 2018.

A Conservative MP asking constituents about their perspectives on abortion says he wants to learn where they stand on an issue he expects to keep surfacing in the new session of Parliament. But Garnett Genuis says he has “no plans” to put forward a private member’s bill or motion based on the information gleaned from a survey his office included in a mailer sent to every household in his riding last month. Genuis, who represents the Alberta riding of Sherwood Park–Fort Saskatchewan, faced some online blowback to the questionnaire, as first reported by the Sherwood Park News. He took to Facebook this week to express hope that the controversy would spur more responses.

The survey notes that the “issue of abortion was bought up a number of times” during the fall election campaign, though all major parties ruled out pursuing legislation on the issue. It asks constituents what best describes their view on the matter. Among the four options is one stating “abortion should never be allowed” and another referencing possible restrictions, “such as a ban on abortion in the final three months of pregnancy.” The questionnaire also asked constituents to share their views on possible Alberta separation, decriminalizing hard drugs, and the top issues on which they’d like to see Parliament focus. Genuis told HuffPost Canada that he tries to “ask meaningful questions to my constituents about the issues of the day.” While he has in the past sought feedback on economic or environmental issues, Genuis said the questions posed this time are “reflective of things that I saw being discussed in the election, in the aftermath of the election.” During the campaign, Tory Leader Andrew Scheer was repeatedly pushed by political rivals to clarify his personal views on reproductive rights, including during a key French-language debate. Scheer told reporters at the time that while he is “pro-life,” a government led by him would not re-open the abortion debate. Earlier: Trudeau pledges to defend abortion rights in N.B.