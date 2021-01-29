Canada’s economy outperformed expectations in the final months of 2020, despite a pandemic year that saw the economy shrink by the largest percentage on record.

Based on preliminary December numbers, Canada’s economy will likely have shrunk 5.1 per cent in 2020, Statistics Canada estimated, making it the steepest one-year drop in records going back to 1961.

By comparison, the U.S. economy shrank 3.5 per cent last year, the largest drop since the Second World War, according to preliminary data released this week. Britain’s economy shrank an estimated 11.3 per cent in 2020, the steepest one-year contraction in 300 years.

