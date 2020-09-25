Let’s Call A Truce, Gen Z: We Millennials Need Your Help To Build A Better World

Brandon Bell via Getty Images Gen Z seems to have the political will to act on the injustice they see in the world. That's a valuable trait.

Mocking one’s elders is a time-honoured tradition, of course, and millennials are an easy target. Not only do we lack the traditional markers of adulthood, but we also (apparently) struggle so much at the basics of living that a cottage industry of “adulting” classes sprung up in response. And, after all, boomers — the generation born in the post-war boom between 1946 and 1964 — have spent years roasting us for crimes such as enjoying avocado toast and single-handedly destroying everything from the diamond market to breakfast cereal. If this was all nothing more than social media sniping, perhaps I could put aside my millennial snowflake hurt feelings and move on. After all, being lectured about failing to be better grown-ups by a generation of zoomers who aren’t old enough to vote, drink or pay taxes is pretty rich. But scratch beneath the surface, and zoomers have legitimate and substantial critiques of millennials. Take, for example, the recent TikTok backlash against Hamilton (recently released on Disney+). As EJ Dickerson of Vanity Fair notes, the critiques of the musical reflect zoomers’ view of millennials as shallow and self-involved, and more interested in the performance of progressive politics than the actual doing of it.

Yves Herman / reuters The work of young activists like Greta Thunberg begs the question of millennials: what have we done to make the world a better place?

Octavio Jones via Getty Images Gen Z is a generation focused on the greater good.

Millennials need to take our hard-won lessons and translate them into meaningful political action. In Canada, the 2019 federal election was dubbed “the climate change election” — a focus driven by the fact that, for the first time, millennials became Canada’s largest voting bloc. We have yet to wield that power effectively, but together, Gen Z and millennials account for more than 40 per cent of Canada’s population. Millennials must also learn from zoomers. They’re politically informed, passionate, and have proven themselves savvy at harnessing digital tools to create political wins. In the United States, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (30) offers a model for what millennial leadership that borrows from Gen Z can look like: compassionate, well-informed, hard-working and with an unbeatable social media game. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (40) has won fans around the world for her refreshing political style and handling of the pandemic, which has tapped into zoomer values of authenticity and appealing to the greater good.