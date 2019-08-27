Rattankun Thongbun via Getty Images Group of Graduates during commencement. Concept education congratulation in University. Graduation Ceremony in University during commencement. close up hat.

GUELPH, Ont. ― A new University of Guelph study says the wage gap has closed between women and men with newly earned PhDs. The study, which focuses on gender equity in the labour market, found that both male and female doctoral graduates earn about $70,000 annually during the first three years after convocation. Prof. David Walters says this is the first time that he has seen "no discrepancy in earnings" between men and women in Canada.

The authors attribute the equal incomes to strong collective agreements and proactive labour policies in the sectors PhD graduates gravitate toward, such as academia and government. Published Monday in the journal Higher Education Policy, the study analyzed data from Statistics Canada’s sweeping 2013 National Graduates Survey, which surveyed trades, college and university graduates three years after graduation ― before factors such as maternity leave start to influence results. However, the study also shows that the lower the level of education, the bigger the gender pay gap, and that on average only PhD graduates achieved income equity.