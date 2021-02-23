Getty Images A New York resident is dead after a gender-reveal device exploded in his home.

Yet another gender reveal celebration has left someone dead, with the latest fatality occuring before the party even started.

Mechanic and dad-to-be Christopher Pekny, 28, died on Sunday, after a gender-reveal device he was building for an upcoming party exploded in his upstate New York home. His younger brother Michael, 27, was present and suffered a serious knee injury, The Hill reported.

Speaking to the New York Times, their oldest brother Peter called the blast “the freakiest of freak accidents that I could ever imagine.”

State police say 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was killed while trying to build a device to be used at a gender reveal party.https://t.co/SU4YV269Tr — News12HV (@News12HV) February 22, 2021

An investigation is still underway, but New York state trooper Steven Nevel said the malfunctioning device was only meant to be a prototype for the final prop — at the end of the party, it would emit a blue blast that would reveal that Pekny and his girlfriend were expecting a baby that would be assigned male at birth, a detail Pekny learned last December.

“It wasn’t meant to harm anyone,” Nevel told NBC. “It was just an innocent prop for a gender reveal that went horribly wrong.”

This death is the second this month to be allegedly tied to a gender binary-enforcing stunt. It’s also the latest in an unfortunate trend of people dying in dramatic and expensive ways because of gender reveals gone horribly wrong.

In running these news stories — with Pekny’s tragedy being no exception — many publications have repeatedly pointed out that the creator of gender reveals regrets making them popular and how many people, especially trans communities, see gender reveals in a negative light.

In the wake of this latest gender-reveal-related death, Twitter users are pointing out some dark truths about the baby trend.

An expecting father was killed while building an explosion device for a gender reveal party in New York.



Two weeks ago, another man in Michigan was killed by a gender reveal canon. In 2020, a gender reveal explosion caused a wildfire and burned thousands of acres in California. pic.twitter.com/t4zBWEzljM — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 22, 2021

And some are sharing cheeky alternatives.

Hopefully this will be the last headline we’ll see in 2021 about a gender-reveal casualty.