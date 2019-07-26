Even The 'Inventor' Of Gender-Reveal Parties Thinks They're Ridiculous

vsanderson via Getty Images Gender-reveal parties have become increasingly popular.

By now, we’ve all seen the photos and videos of blue balloons bursting out of a box, a bite of cake revealing that tell-tale pink filling, or an inconsolable, soon-to-be older sister getting showered in blue confetti. Then there was that guy who accidentally started a forest fire after shooting at a (blue) smoke-filled target. That foul-mouthed grandma who could not hide her displeasure that the family was getting another girl. The car that burst into blue, then actual, flames. Love them, loathe them, or just love to laugh at them when they go wrong, gender-reveal parties have been a growing trend for the last decade. But now, an L.A.-based blogger who claims to have started the trend has a reveal of her own: she doesn’t like them at all. On Thursday, Jenna Karvunidis wrote on Facebook that she has “a lot of mixed feelings about my random contribution to the culture.”

Karvunidis first wrote about her first child's gender-reveal party in July 2008, she wrote in her Facebook post. From there, she was interviewed by The Bump, she added, which helped popularize the idea. "It just exploded into crazy after that. Literally — guns firing, forest fires, more emphasis on gender than has ever been necessary for a baby," she wrote. "Who cares what gender the baby is? I did at the time because we didn't live in 2019 and didn't know what we know now— that assigning focus on gender at birth leaves out so much of their potential and talents that have nothing to do with what's between their legs." Finally, she finished with a "plot twist": her infamous gender reveal was for her daughter, who today loves to wear suits.

Some say gender reveals push rigid gender norms.