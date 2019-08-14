sturti via Getty Images Gender stereotypes in advertising are not just stale, but harmful.

An advertisement for cream cheese showing distracted dads leaving babies on a conveyer belt was banned by Britain’s ad regulator Wednesday under new rules against harmful gender stereotypes. The Advertising Standards Authority said the ad for Philadelphia cream cheese “relied on the stereotype that men were unable to care for children as well as women and implied that the fathers had failed to look after the children properly because of their gender.” In the ad, two “new dads” are so impressed with the lunch offerings going by them in a restaurant that they both leave their babies on the conveyer belt, enjoy a few bites of their (cream cheese) sandwiches, then sheepishly grab their children as one mutters, “Let’s not tell Mom.” Sigh. WATCH: See the banned ad, via The Guardian. Story continues below.

Parent company Mondelez U.K. argued that the ad shows a positive image of men taking a responsible and active role in child care. It said it was “extremely disappointed” with the decision. The advertising watchdog also banned a Volkswagen ad that shows men doing adventurous, inspirational activities — like becoming astronauts and competing in track and field events — and a woman sitting on a bench beside a baby stroller. Yep, those are definitely not the same things, Volkswagen. WATCH: See the other banned ad, via The Guardian. Story continues below.

“By juxtaposing images of men in extraordinary environments and carrying out adventurous activities with women who appeared passive or engaged in a stereotypical care-giving role, we considered that the ad directly contrasted stereotypical male and female roles and characteristics in a manner that gave the impression that they were exclusively associated with one gender,” the authority said. Geraldine Ingham, head of marketing for Volkswagen U.K., said the ad shows both men and women “taking part in challenging situations.” WATCH: Learn more about the U.K. gender stereotypes ban in ads. Story continues below.

