leolintang via Getty Images

Women in their core working years earned on average 13.3 per cent less per hour than men in 2018, marking a 5.5 percentage point improvement over the past 20 years, according to a new report by Statistics Canada. The research paper released Monday said in 2018 female employees between the ages of 25 to 54 earned on average $26.92 per hour, $4.13 less than the $31.05 in hourly wages for male employees. That means that women earned roughly 87 cents for every dollar earned by men. Watch: New Ms. Monopoly game is here to fight the gender wage gap. Story continues below.

It was a narrower gender wage gap than in 1998, when the agency’s data showed female employees earned $22.34 per hour, $5.17 or 18.8 per cent less per hour than males, or 81.2 cents for every dollar. “The gender wage gap has narrowed over time, both in Canada and elsewhere,″ the researchers said. “However, given that women in Canada have surpassed men in educational attainment, diversified their fields of study at post-secondary institutions, and increased their representation in higher-status occupations, the persistence of gender-based wage inequality warrants continued attention.″ Changes in the distribution of men and women in different occupations was key to the smaller wage gap in 2018, said the report’s authors, Rachelle Pelletier and Martha Patterson of Statistics Canada’s Centre for Labour Market Information and Melissa Moyser of the agency’s Centre for Gender, Diversity and Inclusion.