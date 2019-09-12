Some parenting approaches transcend species. Raising kids to be gender-neutral has been growing in popularity, with more and more millennial parents choosing clothes and toys that don’t ascribe to gender stereotypes, and some not assigning their children genders at all. One study found that 63 per cent of Canadian millennial parents are raising gender-neutral kids! And now a wee penguin chick being raised by two penguin moms at a U.K. aquarium is joining the movement. The four-month-old adopted gentoo penguin will be will be the first ever at Sea Life London not to be characterized as male or female. “While the decision may ruffle a few feathers, gender neutrality in humans has only recently become a widespread topic of conversation, however, it is completely natural for penguins to develop genderless identities as they grow into mature adults,” Graham McGrath, General Manager at Sea Life London, said in a news release.

Sea Life London Sea Life London Aquarium's first Gentoo penguin to not have its gender assigned, seen with its adoptive female parents Rocky and Marama.

Penguin parents Rocky and Marama are raising the chick. The same-sex couple were given an egg— one of two laid by the birth mother — to relieve her of the pressure of raising two chicks, the aquarium noted. Same-sex penguin couples in captivity are quite common. There’s the famous U.K. couple, Humboldt penguins Ronnie and Reggie, who adopted an egg in 2014 and raised Kyton until he flew the nest (well ... not quite flew, but you get it). Australia has Magic and Sphen, who welcomed an adopted chick last October. And the Berlin zoo has Skipper and Ping, who became dads in August. There’s even a best-selling children’s book, And Tango Makes Three, which tells the heart-warming story of two male penguins raising a chick at the Central Park Zoo. WATCH: Skipper and Ping welcome baby penguin. Story continues below.

Even though newborn penguins are traditionally given a gendered name at zoos and aquariums, it’s normal for penguins in the wild to be raised genderless until they mature, London Sea Life noted in the news release. Is﻿ it possible that penguins are the most woke species of all? To help identify the chick for safety purposes, staff tagged it with a purple band. “What makes us really proud at the aquarium is the success of Sea Life London’s Gentoo breeding program and the amazing job of same-sex penguins Rocky and Marama, who took the chick under their wing and raised it as their own,” McGrath said.

Sea Life London Sea Life London Aqaurium's Charlotte Barcas helps place a purple identification tag on the aquarium's first Gentoo penguin to not have its gender assigned.