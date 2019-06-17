2 More Liberal MPs Announce They’re Not Running For Re-Election

frankbaylisliberal/Facebook, GengTanDVN/Facebook MPs Frank Baylis (left) and Geng Tan (right) are the latest Liberals to announce they're not running for re-election.

OTTAWA — Two more rookie Liberal MPs have decided they won’t be running for re-election.

The decisions by backbenchers Geng Tan and Frank Baylis bring the list of Liberal incumbents bowing out of this year’s election to 13.

Tan shared his decision in a Facebook post Sunday, saying that the time has come “to spend more time with family and pursue other careers.” His decision opens a race in the Toronto-area riding.

The Don Valley North MP thanked his party and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the opportunity to serve in public office, and extended his appreciation to his wife, family, and staff for their support.