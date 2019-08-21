Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Country music singer George Canyon performs the U.S. and Canadian national anthems in Calgary before a Flames game on Dec. 22, 2018.

OTTAWA — One of Nova Scotia’s best-known country music stars is walking on to the political stage. George Canyon has announced he’s running as a candidate for the Conservatives in the riding of Central Nova in the upcoming federal election. His name was added to the Tory roster after existing candidate Roger MacKay dropped out this week, for what he said were “personal reasons.” Canyon has won several Juno and Canadian Country Music Association awards for his work, and currently sings the national anthem at Calgary Flames games.

While his star is sure to add to the Conservative shine for this election, the riding is well acquainted with being a home for political stars. Brian Mulroney ran from there to get a seat in the House of Commons after becoming leader of the Progressive Conservatives in the 1980s, and for over a decade it was home to Peter MacKay, who served as a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s Conservative government. Elizabeth May, leader of the Greens, also attempted a run for the seat in 2008, but lost to MacKay. He held the riding until stepping down ahead of the 2015 election, and the seat fell into the hands of Liberals as part of a red sweep of the Atlantic provinces. Watch: The Tories are proposing a new benefit for parents. Story continues below.