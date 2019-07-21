Dave Chan/Getty Images Gerald Butts, former principal secretary to Justin Trudeau, testifies before the House of Commons justice committee on Mar. 6, 2019 in Ottawa.

OTTAWA — A Liberal party official is confirming that Justin Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts is playing a key role in the party’s election campaign.

With three months to go now until election day, the Liberals are intensifying their campaign efforts, with Trudeau himself hitting party events to drum up support among supporters.

Butts, a close long-time friend of Trudeau, SNC-Lavalin, citing that anonymous sources alleged he pressured former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to assist the Quebec engineering giant to be considered for an agreement akin to a plea bargain.

Watch: Who is Gerald Butts, Justin Trudeau’s former adviser? Story continues below.