Alberta Teen Convicted In Highway Shooting Of German Tourist

Alberta Courts via THE CANADIAN PRESS The black SUV driven by German tourist Horst Stewin crashed into trees after the man was shot on an Alberta highway in 2018.

CALGARY — A youth has been found guilty of shooting a German tourist in the head on a highway west of Calgary last year.

A judge convicted the boy from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, who cannot be identified because he was 16 at the time, of aggravated assault and recklessly discharging a firearm.

The court heard that Horst Stewin was driving a black SUV on the First Nation’s land with his family when someone in a passing car shot him. His vehicle veered off the highway and crashed into trees.

Stewin survived and was transported back to Germany, where doctors removed eight bullet fragments from his brain. He is now paralyzed on his right side, gets confused and has memory issues.

“The Crown has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that (the accused) is the shooter,” provincial court Judge George Gaschler said in his decision Friday.

A sentencing hearing is to be held on Feb. 10, 2020.