Get A Jump Start On Black Friday With These Deals From Amazon

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Klaus Vedfelt via Getty Images

A lot of retailers are having early sales, and that includes Amazon. The online giant is counting down to the biggest shopping event of the year with new deals each day. That means for the next 24 hours, you can finally get that Nespresso VertuoPlus machine you’ve been eyeing for just $149.99.

Those who aren’t quick enough to catch these daily deals, don’t worry. There are still plenty of pre-Black Friday sales happening on Amazon. Here are 10 popular items on sale now.

Bose SoundLink wireless headphones



Amazon bose headphonws

If you’re someone who can’t survive without their headphones, then investing in a long-lasting pair is a must. Enter: Bose wireless headphones. Using Bluetooth technology, users can easily sync up with any compatible device. The over-ear style is also a plus, as it promises uninterrupted sound and a more immersive experience.

Graco Children 4Ever all-in-one convertible car seat

Amazon car seat

Having kids can be costly, so it’s good to know that Amazon has great deals for parents, too. Case in point: this convertible car seat by Graco. This durable car seat can be modified as your child grows and can be used rear-facing, forward-facing, and as a booster for infants.

Bestope Pro 5-in-1 curling wand set

Amazon

This curling set is perfect for anyone who loves to experiment with their hair. Each wand varies in size to create different styles from tight curls to loose beachy waves. The wands heat up quickly (within 45 seconds!) and won’t damage your hair.

Razer DeathAdder Elite mouse

Amazon computer mouse

Although intended for gamers, this mouse is perfect for anyone who wants a device with an ergonomic form and quick movement capabilities. Its customizable colour options are also a unique feature.

Meiz pregnancy pillow

Amazon

Every expectant mother knows how essential these pregnancy pillows can be. If there’s a mom-to-be in your life, they’ll appreciate this supportive and comfortable design. The pillow’s unique shape helps relieve pregnancy pain so moms can get the rest they deserve.

Xbox One S

Amazon

Now’s your chance to snag an Xbox One S for your kids (or yourself). Amazon is selling the all-digital console for 40% off. This bundle also comes with a wireless controller, a one-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold, and three game codes to get you started.

Electric heated throw blanket

Amazon

This heated fleece blanket promises serious comfort this holiday season. With four heat levels and an auto-off feature, you can customize the throw to your liking. It’s also machine washable and made of soft premium polar fleece so it doesn’t irritate the skin.

Mgaolo fitness tracker

Amazon

This small device has big capabilities. Not only does it track your steps, it can also monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, sleep and calories. The smart watch can also be used as an alarm clock, stopwatch, and a Bluetooth calling device.

Ninja air fryer

Amazon

If you’ve never tried an air fryer before, trust us when we say they are life changing. This kitchen appliance has four settings: air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate. That means you can quickly and easily cook your favourite foods without touching the oven.

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

Amazon