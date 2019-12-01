As the great Homer Simpson once said, “Homer no function beer well without.” And it’s only getting more popular: craft beer keeps expanding across the country, and Canada can boast an impressive number of new and innovative beer options.
Whether there’s someone on your holiday gift list who’s a longtime connoisseur or new to the beer game, here are 15 gifts for beer lovers that we promise they’ll be thrilled to receive.
Gifts for Beer Lovers
