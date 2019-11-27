It isn’t always easy to show your mom you care about her. You don’t want to get her gifts that imply that cooking or cleaning are her life (unless she’s into that, and if that’s the case, go forth and gift what she loves!), but she’s let those spa gift certificates lie dormant for year after year. What will actually make her happy?
That’s where we come in. Here are thoughtful and creative gifts for Mom that she’ll actually like.
Note: If you’re on a mobile device, click on the images see more info about the gifts and where to get them.
All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Thoughtful and Creative Gifts For Mom