“Don’t be scared,” a man tells his transgender son in an emotional new Gillette ad. “Shaving is about being confident.”

The ad, which has been viewed more than one million times on Facebook since it was first shared on Thursday, purports to show Samson Bonkeabantu Brown’s “first shave.” The Toronto-based artist and activist is seen with a razor in his hand and shaving cream on his face as his father stands nearby, gently encouraging him.

“Ah, you’re doing fine,” his father says. “You are doing fine.”

As Brown explains in the clip, his first shave marked a particularly meaningful milestone in his transition journey.

“Growing up, I was always trying to figure out what kind of man I wanted to become and I’m still trying to figure out what kind of man that I want to become,” Brown says in the ad. “I always knew I was different. I didn’t know that there was a term for the type of person that I was.”

Watch: Your guide to gender. Story continues below.