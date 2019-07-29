A gunman killed at least three people and injured at least 15 at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., law enforcement officials said.

An unidentified suspect was also shot and killed by officers, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said during a news conference Sunday night. A second individual may have been involved in some way, but appears to have escaped an ongoing manhunt.

The shooter appeared to cut through a fence to gain entry to the festival before opening fire, Smithee said. Authorities killed him “less than a minute” after he began firing on festivalgoers using some kind of a rifle.

“I have no idea what the motive is at this point,” Smithee said, calling the attack a “nightmare.”

‘Tragic and senseless crime’

The Associated Press reported a 6-year-old boy was one among those killed, according to the child’s father. “My son had his whole life to live and he was only 6,” the father of Stephen Romero told NBC Bay Area. “That’s all I can say.”

Officials said the scene would be subject to an active investigation “for some time.”

“I would ask for the thoughts and prayers for our community as our police officers continue to investigate this tragic and senseless crime,” Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco said during the news conference. “We plan on being out here all night.”