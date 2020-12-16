Kids are feeling the pandemic blues just as much as we are, but thankfully one toddler can count on a neighbourhood pal to bring her joy every day.

Three-year-old Avlina became TikTok famous overnight, after her father posted a video showing her daily routine in their Portland, Oregon, home: Ever since she could stand, she’s danced with her friend Ian, the mailman, through the window.

Her dad, who goes by Dr. David DC on the app, explained via text onscreen that those sweet moments jumping and grooving with Ian have helped Avlina get through long months stuck indoors.

Dr. David DC praised the postal worker’s constantly sunny disposition: Rain or shine, he’s never failed to show up on their doorstep with a smile on his face.

Ian has cheered up plenty of others since going viral, amassing an Instagram following with clips of his fresh moves on the job.

These dance sessions are a great reminder of how meaningful the little things are that we do for kids. That, and the fact you definitely don’t need hours of choreography training to impress them (or the internet).