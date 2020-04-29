Mark Blinch/CP Glen Murray speaks during a climate change policy announcement at Evergreen Brickworks in Toronto on June 8, 2016.

WINNIPEG — A former Winnipeg mayor and Ontario cabinet minister is joining the leadership race for the federal Green Party.

Glen Murray says he wants to push issues such as a guaranteed liveable income, better public transit and more protections for the environment.

Murray served as Winnipeg mayor from 1998 to 2004.