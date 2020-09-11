1. Full name:

Glen Ronald Murray

2. Date of birth:

Oct. 26, 1957

3. Marital status? Children?

Common-law, one son Michael

4. Would you describe yourself as religious? If so, what religion/denomination do you subscribe to?

I have strong spiritual beliefs.

5. Why do you think you’re best placed to be the next Green Party leader?

I have deep history as an activist, entrepreneur, labour leader, mayor, MPP, and

cabinet minister. I have headed up environmental organizations. I have run and

won eight elections and have the skills required to deliver the electoral success

the Green Party deserves. I have worked on international climate change, carbon-pricing partnerships and environmental protection policies to ground-breaking human rights and social justice policies. I have a proven track record of getting difficult things done. I’m used to working 80 to 90 hours a week which is

essential for someone holding elected office. I enjoy meeting with and listening

to people. You can see a list of my work at Glenmurray.ca/glen

6. What top two problems do you believe the party current faces? And how do you plan to try to overcome them?

1. In inability to develop organization capacity and discipline to achieve success at the federal level. It can be addressed by the 15 Steps to 50 seats that we have put forward and can be seen at glenmurray.ca/discussion_first_50

2. The need to create a Big Green Tent approach like our successful provincial counterparts have done successfully in B.C., N.B. and P.E.I. To go beyond talking about policies to explaining to Canadians how we would implement them. And have the disciplined messaging to focus on issues that live in the middle of Canadians lives like action on climate change, guaranteed liveable income, human rights and social inclusion.

7. Why do you think the party failed to win more seats in the last election?

A lack of coherent campaign strategy. Waiting too long to nominate candidates.

A lack of message discipline. An ever changing election narrative. A lack of outreach to diverse communities between elections.

8. What would be your policy priorities if you become the leader?

1. Implementing a comprehensive climate action plan in Canada that could achieve a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

2. Comprehensive Guaranteed Livable income that would lift all Canadians out of poverty as outlined in my End Poverty Now plan which provides the first major step in that direction.

3. A major initiative to restore our natural eco-systems in our country.

4. A major long term campaign to move from systemic racism to a country known around the world for its celebration of human diversity.

9. What public policy issue do you feel is under covered and deserving of more political and public attention?

1. How a circular economy works and how it creates greater prosperity and quality of life than the current linear economy wealth.

2. The value and cultures of Indigenous people.

3. Ecological restoration and regenerative buildings and communities.

10. What makes you happy?

Riding my bike, walking my dog, cooking and spending time with people I love.

11. Tea or coffee? Beer or wine?

Coffee / wine.

12. Favourite thing to do?

Get lost in a city. Get lost in a forest.

13. What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My ability to change people’s perceptions of what is possible.

14. What is an invaluable lesson you’ve learned during this leadership campaign or your time in politics?

To live your life for the people you love and the things you hope for. Not for the things you fear or the people you’re afraid of.

15. What is your most marked characteristic?

Persistence.

16. What is your greatest fear?

Heights.

17. What is your greatest extravagance?

Chocolate.

18. Who is a politician from another political party that you respect?

Former NDP Manitoba Attorney General Roland Penner (1924-2018)

19. Which living person do you most admire?

Christiana Figueres, former executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)

20. What is the trait you most deplore in yourself? In others?

Getting too caught up in my work at the expense of my friendships and family.

21. What is your greatest regret?

Hmmm… I can’t think of any regrets.

22. On what occasions do you lie?

To support a friend’s decision on décor – even if it’s not my taste.

23. Which superpower do you wish you had?

Flying.