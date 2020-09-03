Canada Aims To Join Vaccine Alliance Of 150 Countries That Trump Renounced

OTTAWA — Canada expects to make a financial contribution to the international vaccine coalition known as COVAX, the federal government says, aiming to equitably distribute an eventual COVID-19 vaccine to poorer countries that couldn’t afford it.

The decision contrasts with Tuesday’s move by the Trump administration to have the United States opt out of the alliance of more than 150 countries because the program is linked to the World Health Organization.

President Donald Trump ended U.S. funding to the WHO in July because, he says, it is unduly influenced by China and needs to be reformed.

Canada working on details of commitment

A spokesman for Karina Gould, Canada’s international development minister, says the Trudeau government is working on the details of a spending commitment to what’s called the “COVAX Facility,” which is designed to ensure developing countries have fair access to a COVID-19 cure.

“There’s definitely an interest by our government to be part of the facility. That I can confirm,” Louis Belanger said in an interview.

“We’re looking at our options now.”

COVAX also allows investing countries to be given early access for up to 20 per cent of their populations.

Created to avoid ‘vaccine nationalism’

The initiative is aimed at circumventing so-called vaccine nationalism — the scramble by individual countries to secure vaccines for their own populations, often by pre-buying doses directly from pharmaceutical companies.

And indeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday the government’s latest move in its plan to pre-buy tens of millions doses of potential vaccines, adding deals with two American companies working on promising candidates.

In July, however, Trudeau co-wrote an opinion column in the Washington Post along with the leaders of Spain, Ethiopia, New Zealand and South Korea, promoting COVAX as an equitable way of helping stamp out the pandemic everywhere.

Monday had been a deadline for the countries to move beyond simple expressions of interest and make financial pledges. But that deadline has now been moved to Sept. 18.

Belanger said the Liberal government is aiming to have a decision before then.