Reversa Reversa Anti-Wrinkle Cream SPF 30

My backstory: As a brace-faced teen in the ’80s, I went through courses of the antibiotic tetracycline to clear up my acne-riddled skin, and struggled to find a cover-up stick that didn’t look weirdly pink on my Asian skin tone.

I didn’t have much success with either, and my pimples dogged me through to the mid-2000s. despite having tried pretty much everything.

As a now-40-something adult, I’m blessed with skin that loves to be everything at once. Dry! Sensitive! Zit-y! More recently: slightly droopy and with age spots and fine lines!

In the 2010s, I was desperate to find something to relieve my flaky skin. I discovered glycolic acid, and it has been a game-changer for me. The one I’ve been buying for years is Reversa Anti-Wrinkle Cream SPF 30.

What does it do?

Glycolic acid is a type of alpha-hydroxy acid, which works to exfoliate the top layer of dead skin cells from your skin, so new skin cells can surface. When you’re younger, your skin sheds its cells frequently, but as you get older, this cycle slows down, according to Healthline. Things get dull and dry, like old toast and my forehead.

Skin-cell buildup can also clog your pores and cause breakouts. For me, removing the dead skin cells was key to clearing up my skin.

AND the bonus: using AHAs reduces the appearance of fine lines and encourages collagen promotion, which is key for firmer skin.

So, to sum up: It took away my flaky, bumpy skin and gave me clearer, less wrinkly skin. It took a few weeks of daily use, but It was like a Christmas miracle, I tell you.

How do you use it?

An important thing to know about me is that I’m extremely lazy when it comes to my skincare routine. So having an all-in-one moisturizer with glycolic acid, SPF 30 (which is critical if you are using AHAs because your skin is more sensitive to sun damage) and vitamins within is essential.

I use this moisturizer in the morning after I clean my face. I pump some into my hand and sometimes I add some argan oil or bronzer/highlighter/tinted sunscreen for a boost. Then I smoosh it all together and rub it on my face. That’s all!

How much: $47 at Shoppers Drug Mart or other drugstores, but it often goes on sale for around $10 less

What skin type is this good for? Dry, flaky skin that happens to be acne-prone, skin. If you’re looking to address fine lines, this should help too. Avoid if your skin is very sensitive, prone to reactions or easily irritated.

What to watch out for:

The burning. It’s an acid, after all, so try this out in phases. It will burn at first, but you’ll get used to it (stop, of course, if you experience a lot of irritation). You don’t need to use it every day. If you are a pregnant person, avoid using acids as they can enter the fetus’ bloodstream.

Don’t put it in or on your eye, for pete’s sake. And don’t wear it on the beach —wear regular, high-spf sunscreen so you don’t damage your newly revealed and super-smooth skin.

This worked for me, and god forbid they ever discontinue it. I swear by it, and I hope it works for you if you try it. Let me know in the comments below!