GM To Build Electric Delivery Vans At New Ontario Plant

BrightDrop.com A rendering of the BrightDrop EV600 to be produced in Ingersoll, Ont., by General Motors.

INGERSOLL, Ont. ― GM Canada says it has reached a tentative deal with Unifor that if ratified will see it invest $1 billion to transform its CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont., to make commercial electric vehicles.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias says along with the significant investment the agreement will mean new products, new jobs and job security for workers.

Dias says in a statement that more details of the tentative deal will be presented to Unifor Local 88 members at an online ratification meeting scheduled for Sunday.

He says the results of the ratification vote are scheduled to be released on Monday. Details of the agreement were not released Friday night.

Watch: GM unveils futuristic flying Cadillac at CES. Story continues below.