S3studio via Getty Images Godfrey Gao poses at the red carpet during the opening night of the Time Capsule Exhibition by Louis Vuitton April 21, 2017 in Hong Kong.

Actor and model Godfrey Gao, who grew up in B.C. and was an ambassador for Canadian tourism, collapsed and died while shooting a TV show on Wednesday.

His agency JetStar Entertainment confirmed that Gao passed away in the “early hours of Nov. 27” in a statement posted to Weibo and cited by South China Morning Post and Women’s Wear Daily.

Gao, 35, was filming “Chase Me,” a reality TV show for China’s Zhejiang Television that features competitive sports, in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo, according to Apple Daily.

“Our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set. Unfortunately following three hours of medical rescue efforts, he left us,” said JetStar’s statement. It added that his family “rushed to the scene.”