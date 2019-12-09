Netflix made awards show history by dominating the 2020 Golden Globes nominations, scoring its first-ever Best Picture nods for four of its films.

But Canadians were largely shut out of this year’s awards, with no nominations for last year’s Best Actress in a Drama series, Sandra Oh, or homegrown success story, “Schitt’s Creek.”

The only CanCon on the nominees list came from Aylmer, Que.’s Deam DeBlois, who wrote and directed Best Animated Picture nominee “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” which features the voice of Montreal actor Jay Baruchel. And another Montrealer, Jean-Marc Vallée, is executive producer of “Big Little Lies,” nominated for Best Drama Series.

This year was light on surprises, with Noah Baumbach’s devastating portrait of divorce “Marriage Story” leading the pack with six nominations across the acting, writing and directing categories. Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic, “The Irishman,” which arrived on Netflix earlier this month after a limited theatrical release, trailed not too far behind with five nominations, though Robert De Niro was snubbed in the Best Actor race.

The nominees for achievements in film and television ahead of the 77th annual awards ceremony were unveiled by actors Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson at a news conference at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, which will host the entertainment industry’s biggest party early next year.

Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images Dylan Brosnan, Dakota Fanning, Tim Allen, Susan Kelechi Watson and Paris Brosnan at the Golden Globe Awards nomination announcement on Monday morning.

The idiosyncratic voting body comprised of 90-plus journalists, known as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, determine who’s in the running for Globes glory and have a history of surprising Hollywood with refreshingly divergent nominations. Last year’s winners, however, were an uncharacteristically accurate portent for Oscars gold, with Rami Malek of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the polarizing “Green Book” taking the top prizes.

This year, Netflix’s Eddie Murphy-fronted comedy “Dolemite Is My Name” was also represented strongly in nominations for the comedy categories, while the absorbing religious drama “The Two Popes” scored four nods for the streaming service.

But don’t count out Quentin Tarantino’s sweeping “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” about Hollywood’s golden age, which nabbed five nominations, or Todd Phillips’ record-breaking “Joker,” which won four nominations and could get the last laugh this awards season.

Sophie Mutevelian / Netflix Olivia Colman in "The Crown," which received four Golden Globe nominations.

In the television arena, Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown” and “Unbelievable,” as well as HBO’s “Chernobyl” are front-runners heading into the ceremony, while Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show” made a surprisingly plentiful showing with nominations for leads Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. After a divisive final season, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” won’t make a victory lap at the Golden Globes ceremony, scoring only single nod for actor Kit Harington.

Despite immense critical acclaim and securing Emmys earlier this year, Ava DuVernay’s searing Netflix series, “When They See Us,” was completely ignored by the Globes.

The 2020 Golden Globes also will honour Tom Hanks with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” In addition, Hanks’ turn as Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” may figure in the nominations.

Ellen DeGeneres is set to receive the Carol Burnett Award, which pays tribute to a performer who has made outstanding contributions to television both on and off screen.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be presented Sunday, Jan. 5, in Los Angeles with Ricky Gervais returning as host for the fifth time.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Dolemite is my Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthio Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Annette Benning, “The Report”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Best Foreign Language Film

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“Lion King”

Best Screenplay

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“The Two Popes”

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Best Original Score

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little Women”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Marriage Story”

Best Television Series – Drama

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Best Actress TV Series - Drama

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodi Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best Actor TV Series – Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Best Actress TV Series – Comedy

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Actor TV Series – Comedy

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Rami Yousef, “Rami”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Best Miniseries or Television Film

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine The Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Chris Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

With files from Maija Kappler and the Associated Press