Getting-Ready Pics Make For A Very Intimate Golden Globes Red Carpet

The pandemic-era Golden Globes were a little different than usual. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted the 78th annual ceremony in a physically-distanced way: Fey from the Rockefeller Centre in New York, and Poehler from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

As for the winners, most of them stayed in the comfort of their own homes, where they presented awards and delivered their speeches. There were a few rare celebrities who will walk the red carpet, though.

Before the ceremony started, many of the stars took to social media to share their beauty routines and clothing choices.

Gillian Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown,” was in a luxe silk robe.

Gal Gadot’s hairdresser Mark Townsend shared a photo of his work station, as he prepared to style the “Wonder Woman” actress.

Amanda Seyfried of “Mank” also posted a photo getting her hair styled.

Instagram

January Jones tried on the dress she wore to the Globes 10 years ago during the hayday of “Mad Men.”

“It still, (sorta), fits,” she wrote on Instagram.

And Kiernan Shipka, who played her daughter on the show, also tried on her outfit from that same ceremony.

Kaley Cuoco of “The Flight Attendant,” had a reaction reminiscent of Penny, her character from “The Big Bang Theory.”

Kaley Cuoco / Instagram

Eiza Gonzales, of “Bloodshot” and “I Care A Lot,” showed off her Valentino dress.