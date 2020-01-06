Getty Images Kerry Washington, Zoe Kravitz, and Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes.

The new year has barely started, but awards season is officially underway. The 77th annual Golden Globes may not have nominated a slate of puzzling films and zero female directors, but on the bright side, several award-winners do traditionally give speeches while drunk.

But regardless of the quality of the awards, we always have the outfits.

Since we all know the red carpet is the best part of nearly any awards show, here are the biggest, best and most memorable outfits from the Golden Globes red carpet.